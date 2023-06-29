UK Athletics earns sixth consecutive top-20 finish in Directors' Cup standings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics maintained its prominence in the nation's top all-sports standings for the 2022-2023 season.

UK finished in 18th place in the Learfield Directors' Cup rankings announced Wednesday.

This is the sixth-consecutive top-20 finish for Kentucky Athletics. UK has been in the top-30 rankings for the past 11 years.

The best nine finishes in school history have come in the past 10 years.

The Wildcats finished in the top half of the SEC rankings for the 10th straight year, coming in seventh place for the 2022-2023 season.

The Directors' Cup ranks success amongst all Division I schools and points are awarded based on postseason play and standings.

A list of UK sports teams that earned Directors’ Cup points this year can be viewed below:



Rifle – third, 85 points

Men’s tennis – fifth, 73 points

Women’s outdoor track and field – sixth, 73.5 points

Gymnastics – seventh, 71.3 points

Baseball – ninth, 64 points

Volleyball – ninth, 64 points

Men’s soccer – ninth, 64 points

Men’s Basketball – 17 th , 50 points

, 50 points Women’s indoor track and field – 17 th , 57 points

, 57 points Women’s swimming and diving – 19 th , 55 points

, 55 points Men’s indoor track and field – 19 th , 54 points

, 54 points Softball – 33 rd , 37.5 points

, 37.5 points Men’s swimming and diving – 28 th 45 points

45 points Women’s golf – 31 st , 40.5 points

, 40.5 points Men’s outdoor track and field – 36 th , 38 points

, 38 points Football – 51st, 25 points

“We’re gratified by the consistency of performances by our athletes, coaches and staff in achieving another year in the top 20,” said Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.