UK Athletics: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
A release from the University says that the new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 20-21.
Those chosen for induction are:
- Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18
- John Cropp, Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991
- Henrik Larsen, Rifle, 2018
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Women’s Track and Field, 2018
- Jodie Meeks, Men’s Basketball, 2007-09
- Corey Peters, Football, 2006-09
View the full release here.