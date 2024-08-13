UK Athletics: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

A release from the University says that the new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 20-21.

Those chosen for induction are:

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn , Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18

, Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18 John Cropp , Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991

, Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991 Henrik Larsen , Rifle, 2018

, Rifle, 2018 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Women’s Track and Field, 2018

Women’s Track and Field, 2018 Jodie Meeks, Men’s Basketball, 2007-09

Men’s Basketball, 2007-09 Corey Peters, Football, 2006-09

