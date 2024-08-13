Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK Athletics: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

HORIZ Full Class HOF 2024.jpg
BBN Tonight/LEX 18
HORIZ Full Class HOF 2024.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

A release from the University says that the new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 20-21.

Those chosen for induction are:

  • Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18
  • John Cropp, Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991
  • Henrik Larsen, Rifle, 2018
  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Women’s Track and Field, 2018
  • Jodie Meeks, Men’s Basketball, 2007-09
  • Corey Peters, Football, 2006-09

View the full release here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18