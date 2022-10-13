UK Athletics implements 'SafeTix' for 2022-23 winter sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Athletics has implemented SafeTix to add another layer of safety to fans' mobile tickets when attending winter sports events for the 2022-23 season.

The only change for fans is screenshots of tickets cannot be used on entry.

Mobile tickets will now show a unique barcode with a blue line running across it. This enhancement protects tickets from being screenshotted and sold multiple times by fraudulent resellers.

Fans should still transfer tickets and add their tickets to their mobile wallet from their My UK Athletics Account or the UK Athletics App.

Kentucky basketball season ticket holders will receive an email with more information when mobile tickets are available to be managed, beginning the week of Oct. 17 for men’s basketball and the week of Oct. 24 for women’s basketball.

SafeTix™ was launched by Ticketmaster and uses an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every 15 seconds so the barcode cannot be stolen and used by another fan.

Visit UKathletics.com/mobiletickets for more information.