UK Athletics launches BLUEprint: a private front office database to inform roster decisions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Athletics Department announced the launch of BLUEprint, a private front-office database. A program designed to leverage data and analytics to inform roster decisions across the university's revenue-sharing sports programs.

BLUEprint gives Kentucky's front office leadership a unified platform to evaluate talent, model financial scenarios, and make smarter personnel decisions in a rapidly evolving college athletics landscape, all within a secure, Kentucky-owned environment.

Dropback is now live across Kentucky's football, men's and women’s basketball, and volleyball teams, with more programs coming online this year.

“As we continue to adapt and position ourselves to compete at the highest level of all our sports, BLUEprint is an important part of our overall player acquisition, retention and management strategy,” said Kevin Sergent, UK Senior Associate AD for Compliance. “This new database solution will empower our front-office staffs with the backing of not just data and analytics – but the right information distilled in a concise and effective manner.”

In the past year, Champions Blue LLC was formed to give Kentucky the business agility professional sports franchises have enjoyed for years.

“BLUEprint is an invaluable resource that we’ve been fortunate to be able to utilize since starting here at UK,” UK Football General Manager Pat Biondo said. “From Day 1 on National Signing Day, to an intense and effective portal season, to now in spring practice and soon getting ready for the fall, being able to make informed and effective roster decisions is essential in modern college football. We’re thankful to be able to rely on BLUEprint and other innovative technologies and support systems here at Kentucky.”

Now, BLUEprint extends that same philosophy to teams: equipping every revenue sport with pro-grade infrastructure to compete at the highest level.

“We’re thankful to be able to utilize the technology and data BLUEprint provides,” Kentucky Volleyball Head Coach Craig Skinner said. “As college sports and volleyball evolve – being informed on roster value and more is vital. BLUEprint provides so much information so we can stay ahead of what’s coming next while balancing coaching with recruiting with other roster decisions.”

The platform centralizes performance, financial, and other internal datasets, enabling decision-makers to build custom athlete valuation models and simulate scenarios to construct competitive rosters.

The University of Kentucky Athletics Department announced the launch of BLUEprint, a private front-office database. A program designed to leverage data and analytics to inform roster decisions across the university's revenue-sharing sports programs.

BLUEprint is powered by Dropback, one of the fastest-growing sports technology companies in college athletics. Built by former Microsoft and Meta engineers, Dropback is a centralized front-office platform that combines personnel and financial data into a single private system, similar to what many pro sports front offices use.

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