UK Athletics to offer fan cutouts for Rupp Arena, Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans of the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams will have the option to have a presence in Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum for the upcoming season, even if they are unable to attend games due to this season’s limited capacities.

UK Athletics is offering fan cutouts for both the UK men’s and women’s teams, as well as the gymnastics and volleyball teams. These cutouts, which have been seen in college and professional stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, feature an image of a person, or a pet, that fans can have placed inside Rupp Arena or Memorial Coliseum during games this season.

Prices for the cutouts start at $50, with a wide variety of options available.

Fans can visit the UK Athletics website to purchase a cutout. From there, fans can upload a photo from their phone or computer and the cutout will be generated. The cutouts will be automatically delivered to either Rupp Arena or Memorial Coliseum in time for the season.

Fans can pick up their cutout or have it shipped to them when the season ends. Fans who elect to have their cutout shipped will pay shipping charges at the time of checkout.

Available options include:



Rupp Arena Tunnel: a 6-foot version that will be placed in the tunnels and corners where the team enters the competition floor. This piece will also include Coach Cal’s autograph.

Rupp Arena Premium: a 4-foot version that will be placed in the first and second rows of Rupp Arena for games.

Rupp Arena General Admission: a 4-foot version that will be placed at the UK Athletics Staff discretion to fill in areas that are unavailable for fans to sit in.

Rupp Arena Student: a 4-foot version that is available to current UK Students and will be placed in the secondary student locations.

Coach Cal Autograph: an upgraded option that will include a Coach Cal autograph on the piece.

Memorial Coliseum Tunnel: a 6-foot version that will be placed in the tunnels and corners where the teams enter the competition floor. This piece will also include autographs from the three coaches (Kyra Elzy, Craig Skinner and Tim Garrison) who compete within Memorial Coliseum.

Memorial Premium: a 4-foot version that will be placed in the lower level of Memorial Coliseum. This piece will also include autographs from the three coaches who compete within Memorial Coliseum.

Memorial General Admission: a 4-foot version that will be placed at the UK Athletics Staff discretion to fill in areas that are unavailable for fans to sit in.

Proceeds from the cutouts will directly benefit scholarships for the 500+ UK student-athletes, including tuition, room and board, educational support and more.

Fans who are not able to attend games this season are also encouraged to consider a charitable gift in support of UK Athletics and the new Ev’ry Wildcat Fund. This new fund will be used to sustain the mission of UK Athletics, serving our student-athletes, during these unprecedented times.

Gifts will also directly assist in supporting scholarships for more than 500 UK student-athletes. Fans are encouraged to contact the K Fund to learn more.