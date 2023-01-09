UK Athletics to retire Mike Pratt's jersey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mike Pratt, a Kentucky basketball All-American and 21-year UK radio broadcast analyst, will have his jersey retired in his honor.

The UK Athletics Department announced the ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 4 during Kentucky's home game against Florida. Pratt, who died June 16, will be represented by his wife, Marcia, and additional family members.

His will be the 45th retired jersey to hang in the rafters of Rupp.

“I could not be more excited for Mike and his family to be honored in this way,” Head basketball coach John Calipari said. “His jersey in the rafters ensures he will be remembered forever and there is not a player or representative of this program that is more deserving of this special recognition.”

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Pratt began his Kentucky career in 1966-67 as a member of UK’s freshman team. He was a three-year starter for the Wildcats varsity squad, from 1967-68 through 1969-70. He totaled 1,359 points and 718 rebounds while averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds during the 81 games of his career.

Following his time at Kentucky, Pratt played two seasons with the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association and was later an assistant coach on UNC Charlotte’s 1977 Final Four Team, before becoming head coach of the 49ers in 1978.

Following a professional scout stint, he moved into broadcasting in 1985. Pratt worked with the Charlotte Hornets Television Network, ESPN, and Fox Sports South.

Tom Leach shares some special news (1-9-23)

Pratt rejoined Kentucky in 2001-02 as the analyst, alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach, for UK Sports Network radio broadcasts of the Wildcats men’s basketball games. Pratt held that role for 21 years.

Pratt was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

“It is with deep gratitude that we recognize the contributions of Mike Pratt by raising his banner in the rafters of Rupp Arena,” Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said. “From his time as an All-America and All-SEC player, helping lead us to championship seasons, to his two decades of insightful commentary on our radio broadcasts, Mike occupies a special place in the hearts of the Big Blue Nation and the history of UK Athletics. We look forward to honoring the Pratt family at this event.”

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.