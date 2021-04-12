UK Baseball explode for 13 Runs against LSU in Series Finale

LEXINGTON, Ky — Backed into a corner for the first time this season the Kentucky baseball team responded in resounding fashion, punching its way to a 13-4 victory over LSU on Sunday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park. It was the 20th win of the season and capped a week that began with a road win over No. 5 Louisville.

The top four batters in the Wildcats' order each had two hits and combined to drive in eight runs to set the tone. The win improved UK to 20-9 on the season and 6-6 in Southeastern Conference play.

Coltyn Kessler got the Cats going with a two-run home run in the first inning to continue his torrid hitting in league play and Austin Schultz clubbed his first homer of the season – a two-run shot over the bullpen in left field in the third inning – and later added the 100th hit of his career as part of a day that saw him reach four times. T.J. Collett capped an eight-run seventh inning with a three-run double that put the nail in the Tigers' comeback chances.

After a rough Friday night and early deficit on Saturday the Cats found their rhythm and outscored LSU 18-5 over the final 12 innings of the series. Not for nothing, UK scored 13 runs in the seventh inning in the series, again proving its ability to grind through at bats and get into opponents' bullpens.

On the mound, Zack Lee was excellent in 5.0 innings of work, striking out six and allowing just one run on four hits to earn his third win of the season. Freshman Austin Strickland punctuated the win by striking out the side in the ninth.

NOTES



UK is 20-9 overall, 6-6 in SEC play.

The Cats are 16-6 at home this season.

The Cats had five players with multiple hits and four with multiple RBI.

The Cats scored 13 runs in the seventh inning during the series, including eight on Sunday.

The Cats outscored LSU 18-5 over the final 12 innings of the series.

All 12 of UK's SEC games have been against teams nicknamed Tigers or Bulldogs.

The Cats welcomes Bellarmine to Kentucky Proud Park for the second time this season on Tuesday evening. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Plus. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.