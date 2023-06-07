UK Baseball previews NCAA Super Regional match-up against LSU

(LEX 18) — We're just three days away from UK Baseball's latest big test in the bayou.

Kentucky secured a spot in the NCAA's Super Regional with a great performance here in Lexington. This time they'll be on the road against another SEC team, LSU.

Head coach Nick Mingione says since they're a fellow SEC team, they have some sense of familiarity with the Tigers already.

"I think any time you can bring student-athletes and give them an experience that they've had before, it can be a good thing," said Coach Mingione. "Sometimes a new experience is good too. But the fact that everybody on this team has been down there before, that's definitely a good thing. And an experience that we can definitely draw from."

The Wildcats have played one series at LSU this season with mixed results. They lost 6-to-16 in the first game, won 13-to-10 in the second, and lost 6-to-7 in the third.