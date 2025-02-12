Watch Now
UK Baseball Schedule Change This Weekend

Will play a double-header on Friday due to inclement weather
LEX 18
Posted

Kentucky baseball's season-opening series against Lipscomb this weekend has undergone a schedule change.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Nashville area on Saturday, Kentucky and Lipscomb will now open with a doubleheader, set to begin at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on Friday. Both games will be nine-inning contests. The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

All three games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

