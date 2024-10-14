Watch Now
UK basketball players named to preseason teams

Two basketball players from the University of Kentucky, one from the men's team and one from the women's team, have been named on preseason teams.

A release from the university says that Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson has been named on the Preseason All-SEC Third Team. You can read the full release here.

Robinson will join the SEC third team along with Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara, Florida’s Alex Condon, South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles and Tramon Mark from Texas, the release says.

UK women's basketball point guard Georgia Amoore has been selected to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by the media. Amoore is coming off an All-America season in 2023-24, she averaged 18.8 points per game and 6.8 assists per game as a senior under head coach Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech. 

Preseason All-SEC First Team:

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama
Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
Madison Booker, Texas

