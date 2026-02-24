UK Coach Mark Pope fined $25,000 by SEC for criticizing officials after loss against Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope has been issued a public reprimand and fined $25,000 by the Southeastern Conference for post-game conduct and comments related to officiating following the Wildcats' loss against Auburn University on Feb. 21.

The SEC said Pope's comments violated SEC regulations regarding Public Criticism of Officials, which prohibit coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications.

Officials added that an SEC bylaw states the following:

"Coaches, players and support personnel shall refrain from all public criticism of officials, which shall include making public any specific communications with the Conference office and/or officiating coordinators related to officiating."

The SEC Commissioner's Regulation on Public Criticism of Officials broadly prohibits comments or statements made by any coach, student-athlete, or other institutional staff member to the media or on social media, according to officials.

In addition, prohibited conduct includes criticism of officiating decisions, public disclosure of officiating-related communications, accusations of bias against officials, negative social media posts related to officiating, and implied or indirect criticism of officials or the officiating program.

SEC Bylaws and Commissioner's Regulations are approved by the Conference's member institutions, and the Conference Office is responsible for enforcing those policies, officials noted.

The SEC added that any proposed changes to conference rules must occur through the established governance process, and until such changes are adopted, institutions and their personnel are expected to comply fully.