UK Football announces jersey patch partnership with UK Invests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — University of Kentucky football players will wear a UK Invests jersey patch during the 2026 season as part of a one-year partnership between the athletics program and the university's financial wellness initiative. The partnership applies only to football and does not extend to other UK athletics programs.

“A jersey patch is one of the most visible brand opportunities in college athletics, so fit matters,” UK Athletics Director/Champions Blue CEO J Batt said. “We want to find partnerships that work for Kentucky, and UK Invests represents that kind of alignment. This is a program that has invested real dollars in UK students while encouraging healthy habits that prepare them for lives of meaning and purpose. This patch gives us a significant way to tell that Kentucky story through one of the most watched sports in America.”

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Launched by the University of Kentucky, UK Invests is designed to help students build financial confidence through education, investing and campus engagement. The program, developed in collaboration with Fidelity Investments, allows students to earn financial rewards while learning investing principles and practicing healthy academic and personal habits. The initiative serves students across undergraduate, graduate and professional programs and is aimed at promoting long-term financial well-being.

The jersey patch will debut Saturday for the Wildcats' 2026 season opener against Youngstown State and will be featured throughout the year as part of the partnership.

According to the program's website, more than 18,000 students participate in UK Invests, with millions of dollars earned through student engagement and investing activities

The UK Invests partnership is the 22nd new sponsorship partner announced this year by UK Athletics and JMI Sports and Batt tells BBN Tonight the department has already exceeded its goals for new sponsorship revenue for the year.

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