UK Football announces tailgate setup day ahead of 2026 season

LEX 18 — Football season is right around the corner, and Big Blue Nation can now begin to plan tailgates ahead of Will Stein's first season in the Bluegrass. The program has announced tailgate setup day will be Saturday, August 8th at 8 a.m. ET in Lexington.

Any setups left in the areas surrounding Kroger Field prior to that morning will be removed from the grounds.

UK Athletics staff will be on hand Saturday morning to answer questions and provide guidance.

All items left at Kroger Field must contain the following information:

First and Last Name

Phone Number

Email Address



For those who do not wish to provide their own tags, UK Athletics will have tags available at Kroger Field Gate 1.

Those seeking to set up their tailgates, beginning August 8, must tag anything left at the stadium so UK staff who need to mow and perform other maintenance needs can contact them in advance of moving those items. Tents/trailers that are not tagged with contact information will be subject to removal from the Kroger Field grounds.

The Cooper Drive Tailgate setup is separate from the August 8 setup; it will still occur Fridays at noon before Kentucky's home game days.

Safety Measures

Permanent structures are prohibited around Kroger Field.

Any tent or structure that requires “stakes” more than four inches into the ground must be pre-approved by UK Athletics (859) 218-3716.

Many areas where staking is prohibited will be marked as such on setup day, August 8.

Kroger Field is serviced by numerous underground electrical lines, water pipes and other utilities. Driving stakes into utility lines is extremely dangerous. For safety and usage purposes, it is essential that rules regarding the use of stakes are followed.

Do not stake any tents or structures next to the base/root of a tree.

Tailgaters are asked to ensure that setting up a tent or trailer does not limit the use of a parking space for game day or a normal workday. Tents or trailers who violate this requirement will be removed and/or towed at the expense of the item’s owner.

BBN Tonight

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