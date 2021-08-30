UK Football depth chart - WEEK ONE

LEX18 — The Kentucky football team is less than a week away from its first game of the year, which means it's time for the first official depth chart of the 2021-22 season.

Here's a look at how the positions are stacking up for UK's week one game against ULM:

*NOTE: UK clarifies WR DeMarcus Harris should be listed second on the depth chart behind Isaiah Epps, in place of Chauncey Magwood*

UK Athletics *NOTE: UK clarifies WR DeMarcus Harris should be listed second on the depth chart behind Isaiah Epps, in place of Chauncey Magwood*

Monday's depth chart does not feature any real surprises. Will Levis is listed as QB1, while Beau Allen is listed as the backup.

Positions of note include Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is listed as the starter at defensive tackle; the middle linebacker position features Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones, who was banged up throughout some of fall camp, OR true freshman Trevin Wallace. Wan'Dale Robinson, who is listed as one of the starting wide receivers, is also listed as an option for kickoff return and punt return, along with Josh Ali and Zach Johnson.

For a more in-depth breakdown of the week one depth chart, watch BBN Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for UK Athletics, LEX18 News. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo will be joined by the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach. You will also be able to watch their full conversation on BBNTonight.com