Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK Football early season kickoff times announced

010_221015MissST01_GB.JPG
Grace Bradley/Grace Bradley
Intro. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
010_221015MissST01_GB.JPG
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 14:44:05-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Big Blue Nation is only a few months away from college football season, and a few early game times have been released.

Week 1: Saturday, September 2
Kentucky vs. Ball State set for Noon at Kroger Field on SEC Network

Week 2: Saturday, September 9
Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky set for 3 p.m. at Kroger Field on SEC Network+/ESPN+

Week 3: Saturday, September 16
Kentucky vs. Akron set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on ESPNU.

MORE: ESPNPRESSROOM.COM

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth