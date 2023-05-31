UK Football early season kickoff times announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Big Blue Nation is only a few months away from college football season, and a few early game times have been released.
Week 1: Saturday, September 2
Kentucky vs. Ball State set for Noon at Kroger Field on SEC Network
Week 2: Saturday, September 9
Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky set for 3 p.m. at Kroger Field on SEC Network+/ESPN+
Week 3: Saturday, September 16
Kentucky vs. Akron set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on ESPNU.
