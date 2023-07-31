UK Football Fan Day Details

[LEX18] — Kentucky Football will host its annual open practice Fan Day this Saturday, August 5th. Admission is free and gates will open at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility at 10 a.m. Practice will run from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the blue lot at Kroger Field. Fans can begin entering the facility at 10 a.m. at the practice field gate in the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.

Fan Day will be the first Saturday practice of fall camp, marking the conclusion of the first week of on-field training for the 2023 season.

In the case of inclement weather, Fan Day could be moved indoors with limited capacity or canceled. If the weather is in question on the day of the event, check ukathletics.com and the @UKathletics Twitter for updates on Saturday.

Fans will be asked to stay behind the rope line on the perimeter of the practice field, which will be controlled by UK event management staff.

Was amazing to have the fans out at practice for Fan Day on Saturday!



Thank you, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/Ip8iYVc4O8 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 8, 2022

Free Kentucky football posters for the 2023 season, presented by Kroger, will be available at Fan Day. The UK Bookstore will be selling UK merchandise in the plaza as well.

ARH and UK Healthcare will be on hand for a “School Supply Drive,” recognizing the one-year anniversary of the floods that hit Eastern Kentucky last summer. With the new school year approaching, they will donate all supplies collected to schools and families still rebuilding.

UK’s ticket sales staff will be available to discuss ticket packages for the 2023 season with interested fans.

UK concessions will sell pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.

