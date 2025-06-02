UK Football great Randall Cobb named to College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of Kentucky football's all-time greats is finally being recognized as such.

Randall Cobb, arguably the most versatile, dynamic playmaker in Kentucky football history, has been named to the 2026 ballot for consideration for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Cobb is one of 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 35 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Cobb, a native of Alcoa, Tennessee, was a three-year letter winner for the Wildcats from 2008-10, when he played as a wide receiver, quarterback, punt returner and kickoff returner. He was named first-team All-America as a junior and first-team All-Southeastern Conference as a sophomore and junior after setting the SEC single-season record for all-purpose yardage (2,396 yards in 2010) and the UK career record for touchdowns (37).

David Coyle/David Coyle/UKAA Randle Cobb participates in Kentucky football's "Cat Walk" before a college football game in Lexington, Ky.

As a freshman in 2008, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after accounting for 11 touchdowns – two passing, two receiving and seven rushing.

During the 2010 season, Cobb was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player and was the only FBS player to rank first or second on a team in rushing, passing and receiving.

Known as a clutch player for the Cats throughout his career, Cobb scored five game-winning, fourth-quarter touchdowns: at Georgia, at Auburn and at home vs. Arkansas, Louisville and South Carolina.

Robert Burge | UK Athletics UK defeats South Carolina Saturday, October 16, 2010 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, KY.

After his junior season, Cobb was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Throughout his 13 years in the NFL, spent with four different teams (Packers, Cowboys, Texans and Jets), he totaled over 7,600 receiving yards with 54 touchdowns, including a career-high 1,287 yards in the 2014 campaign with the Packers to earn him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Stephen Chernin/ASSOCIATED PRESS Kentucky wide receiver Randall Cobb poses for photographs with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and NFL alumni Jim Taylor, right, after being selected in the second round of the NFL football draft by the Green Bay Packers at Radio City Music Hall, Friday, April 29, 2011, in New York.

Despite leaving as a junior, Cobb continued to work on his degree in community and leadership development until graduating in 2016. His graduation fulfilled a vow he made to himself as a child that he would become the first person in his immediate family to graduate from college.

Cobb was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Kentucky Pro Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

UK Athletics

The announcement of the 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2026, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, and they will be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2026 season.

The 2026 voting deadline is July 1. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership Ron Dilatush at: rdilatush@footballfoundation.com.

