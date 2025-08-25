UK Football Names Zach Calzada Starting Quarterback ahead of Opening Kickoff

Exclusive: Zach Calzada preseason interview

The Kentucky football program has released its first depth chart of the 2025 season ahead of Saturday's kickoff against Toledo, and the team's super-senior transfer Zach Calzada is listed as the starting quarterback. It will be his 33rd collegiate start.

Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley is listed as the backup QB.

Calzada transferred to UK this off-season after spending the past two years at Incarnate Word, while Boley returns to Lexington after playing back-up to Brock Vandagriff in 2024.

Calzada was initially brought to Lexington to add a veteran presence to an otherwise-youthful group, with all signs pointing toward a Calzada-led offense this season. However, as the team's fall camp continued in the leadup to kickoff, word began to spread that Boley was challenging Calzada for the starting job.

Mark Stoops mentioned the "battle" in the quarterback room at the Louisville Alumni Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 18, with UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan noting Boley was "pushing the needle on this thing in a big way" at a press conference the following day.

“We’re constantly evaluating these guys and their progression. Cutter’s doing a lot of really good things. To see where he’s come from last year to this year, with his mental approach to how calm he is out there, he is pushing the needle on this thing in a big way," Hamdan told reporters in mid-August.

"Obviously Zach is doing a really good job as well. We’re very fortunate to have both these guys here and that’s the reality of the situation," Hamdan continued.

Calzada’s experience helped him win a camp battle with Cutter Boley, a highly-regarded redshirt freshman who impressed with his play down the stretch of camp. Calzada finished No. 2 the FCS in passing touchdowns last year (35) and finishing No. 5 in passing yards (3,791). — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 25, 2025

"It’s an interesting situation because the more veteran guy just got here probably about four [or] five months ago and the newcomer is in his second year. That’s a huge thing too."

"We’re fortunate that both these guys are here and both of them are going to have to win football games for us when you look at the history of this conference. We’re taking it one step at a time.”

Mark Stoops is hosting his weekly press conference at noon, and this article will be updated with any related comments.

