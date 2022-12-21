UK Football National Signing Day Coverage

LEX 18 — Wednesday, December 21st marks the beginning of early signing period, and the Kentucky football program is not wasting any time.
This article will track the program's additions as they sign their national letters of intent (NLI) and officially sign with the Wildcats. That includes incoming freshmen (some of whom can join the program on campus as early as January), as well as any official additions from the transfer portal.
OFFICIAL SIGNEES:
Devin Leary
Marques R. Cox
Tanner Bowles
JQ Hardaway
Jantzen Dunn
Re'Mahn Davis
Grant Godfrey
Tanner Lemaster
Ty Byrant
Ardell Banks
Khamari Anderson
Nasir Addison
Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
Austin Ramsey
Anthony Brown
Jakob Dixon
Malachi Wood
Tommy Ziesmer
Avery Stuart
Koby Keenum
For more on the Wildcats and the incoming class specifically, watch tonight's special edition of BBN Tonight. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo will be joined by UK football's Associate Head Coach, Vince Marrow, to get his take on the class as a whole and how it came together this season.