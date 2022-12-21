UK Football National Signing Day Coverage

LEX 18 — Wednesday, December 21st marks the beginning of early signing period, and the Kentucky football program is not wasting any time.

This article will track the program's additions as they sign their national letters of intent (NLI) and officially sign with the Wildcats. That includes incoming freshmen (some of whom can join the program on campus as early as January), as well as any official additions from the transfer portal.

OFFICIAL SIGNEES:

Devin Leary

Marques R. Cox

Tanner Bowles

JQ Hardaway

Jantzen Dunn

Re'Mahn Davis

Grant Godfrey

Tanner Lemaster

Ty Byrant

Ardell Banks

Khamari Anderson

Nasir Addison

Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

Austin Ramsey

Anthony Brown

Jakob Dixon

Malachi Wood

Tommy Ziesmer

Avery Stuart

Koby Keenum

