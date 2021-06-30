UK football news with Dick Gabriel (6-30-21)

LEX18 — Dick Gabriel of the UK Sports Network joins Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer on BBN Tonight to discuss the latest in all things Kentucky football.

How excited is the BBN for this season, and how much can we ACTUALLY learn from watching Will Levis videos on TikTok?!

"No matter who the quarterback is, you'll see the ball thrown down the field," Gabriel, who was in attendance for the final spring scrimmage, tells BBN Tonight.

Plus, five Cats are Pro Football Focus All-SEC selections, including wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

"He's a proven commodity," Gabriel says. "I think he's an SEC talent. We know the league is all about speed, and that's what set him apart in the league he was in [at Nebraska]. I think he will thrive in the SEC."

For more from the "Big Blue Insider," watch his full appearance on BBN Tonight above, and follow the show on social media:

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX18 News and all the time on BBNTonight.com