UK football quarterback Will Levis named Top 10 for 2022 Golden Arm Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is on the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10.

Candidates are selected by the distinguished Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. The group includes prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.

Levis is in his second season as the starting quarterback for UK.

The 6-foot-3 senior has compiled a 15-4 record in his career, including a 5-1 mark this season (he was unavailable vs. South Carolina).

In six games, Levis has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,635 yards and 13 touchdowns. With the combination of his ability to make strong throws and the elusiveness of UK receivers, Levis ranks in the top 25 nationally in several offensive categories, including ranking fourth in passing yards per attempt (9.97), seventh in passing efficiency (173.3), 11th in passing yards per competition (14.34) and 17th in completion percentage (.695).

The 2022 award winner will be presented the award Wednesday, December 7.