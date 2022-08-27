UK football season preview show: Full Episode!

We preview Kentucky football's upcoming season, including an exclusive conversation between Mark Stoops, Brad White, Rich Scangarello and Vince Marrow, with our Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas.

Plus, we're breaking down every position group on both sides of the ball. Where are the strengths? What are the weaknesses? How is Kentucky replacing last season's starters who have found a new home in the NFL? What are the coaches saying throughout fall camp? We have it all covered!

BBN Tonight

For the offense, our Eli Gehn takes a deeper look into the running back room as we wait for official word on Chris Rodriguez's status for the start of the season.

On defense, our Maggie Davis sits down with all four returning linebackers - DeAndre Square, Jacquez Jones, Jordan Wright and J.J. Weaver - to talk about the season ahead and why their room has the most fun.

BBN Tonight

Then, we're going game-by-game down Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule. From Miami of Ohio to Louisville, we have the major talking points you need to know about every single matchup.

Despite the team's busy schedule during fall camp, Mark Stoops and the players made time to volunteer to pack donated supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims. We had offensive guard Kenneth Horsey mic'd up at the service event.

BBN Tonight

We'll be with you all season long, during the week on BBN Tonight and on the weekends with BBN Gameday.

Join us on LEX 18 News in central Kentucky, WHAS in Louisville, WBKO in Bowling Green, and anywhere, anytime on BBNTonight.com and on demand in the LEX 18 News app.