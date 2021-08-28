Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK FOOTBALL SEASON PREVIEW SPECIAL

items.[0].image.alt
BBN GAMEDAY
BBN FOOTBALL PREVIEW MONITOR.jpg
Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 10:35:30-04
UK football season preview special (8-28-21)
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: Offseason Headlines
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: Talk with the Coaches Part One
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: Talk with the Coaches Part Two
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: Will Levis QB1
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: Marquan McCall
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: The Great American
BBN Gameday Football Season Preview: Season Picks!

BBN Gameday is back with a special, hour-long episode jam packed with everything you need to get ready for this Kentucky football season. Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas host the show.

First up, they're breaking down the biggest storylines from this off-season, including the quarterback competition, several key position changes and one position group that's surprisingly deep this year.

Then, they head to the UK football team room, where they sit down with Mark Stoops, Brad White and Liam Coen to share some laughs AND preview the season! It's so good, it's a two part-er!

Plus, we're bringing you never before seen feature stories on key players. First up, meet Will Levis. How did he impress the coaches so soon into fall camp? Then, it's time to learn more about Marquan "BULLY" McCall, who's lost "a whole human's" worth of weight in the past year and a half. How did he do it, and how will that translate into a bigger impact on the field this year?! Maggie Davis has the story.

BBN Tonight social media channels push

Then, it's an emotional tribute to the late John Schlarman. Keith Farmer tells the story of "The Great American," who's being honored outside of Kroger Field.

We'd never do a season preview and NOT give you our picks. Check out Anna, Keith and Christi's predictions for Kentucky's win/loss column this season...

Thanks for watching, and we'll see you again next week as the Cats get ready to take on Louisiana Monroe in week one. Go Cats!

BBN Gameday promo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight