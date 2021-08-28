UK FOOTBALL SEASON PREVIEW SPECIAL

BBN Gameday is back with a special, hour-long episode jam packed with everything you need to get ready for this Kentucky football season. Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas host the show.

First up, they're breaking down the biggest storylines from this off-season, including the quarterback competition, several key position changes and one position group that's surprisingly deep this year.

Then, they head to the UK football team room, where they sit down with Mark Stoops, Brad White and Liam Coen to share some laughs AND preview the season! It's so good, it's a two part-er!

Plus, we're bringing you never before seen feature stories on key players. First up, meet Will Levis. How did he impress the coaches so soon into fall camp? Then, it's time to learn more about Marquan "BULLY" McCall, who's lost "a whole human's" worth of weight in the past year and a half. How did he do it, and how will that translate into a bigger impact on the field this year?! Maggie Davis has the story.

BBN Tonight

Then, it's an emotional tribute to the late John Schlarman. Keith Farmer tells the story of "The Great American," who's being honored outside of Kroger Field.

We'd never do a season preview and NOT give you our picks. Check out Anna, Keith and Christi's predictions for Kentucky's win/loss column this season...

Thanks for watching, and we'll see you again next week as the Cats get ready to take on Louisiana Monroe in week one. Go Cats!