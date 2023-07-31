UK Football Season Ticket Sales Surpass Last Season

[LEX18] — Kentucky Football season tickets have surpassed last season's total sales already as of July 31st. Currently, approximately 39,119 have been sold, which is up from the 38,200 that were sold in all in 2022.

Games versus Tennessee and Alabama have already SOLD OUT. Tickets for the Florida game are expected to be very limited once single-game tickets for the Wildcats’ home games will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. ET on the UK Athletics Official Marketplace powered by Ticketmaster.

Season ticket demand has been as strong as it’s been in many years and those packages are also going fast. A limited number of seats in the lower bowl remain, starting at $350 plus a $50 K Fund donation. Less than 300 seats remain in the upper bowl, priced from $225-$325 per seat for all seven games.

Those looking for single-game options for all games should utilize the UK Athletics Official Marketplace powered by Ticketmaster. The verified resale marketplace is completely integrated with UK Athletics’ ticketing system and uses barcode verification technology to ensure the authenticity of all tickets. As the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Big Blue Nation, Ticketmaster provides fans with reliable and convenient access to purchase tickets for games and sections that otherwise may be sold out, as well the ability to post verified tickets for sale.

Mini-packs for the 2023 season are also available through UKFootballTix.com. Fans can choose one SEC matchup (Florida or Missouri) and two non-conference games (Ball State, EKU and Akron), starting at $104 per package, while supplies last.

