UK freshman Cam'Ron Fletcher back in Lexington with 'smile on his face'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari said freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher is back in Lexington with "a smile on his face" after being asked to step away from the team last week.

Calipari said the decision was made for disciplinary reasons and served as a "wake-up call" for Fletcher.

"I think the kid feels bad, but he had to have a wake-up call," Calipari said Monday. "I'm not doing it to prove a point. I discipline kids and not one of you ever know. Why this [time]? It went to a length that disciplining within wasn't working. But he's not a bad kid."

Cal's comments continued:



Fletcher has averaged two points on nine minutes per contest this season through six games.