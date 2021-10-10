UK Handles LSU, 42-21

LEX18 — Kentucky is bowl eligible after playing just six games. Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke both rushed for over 100 yards, Will Levis threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 touchdowns and Kentucky routed LSU 42-21

Kroger field was sold out for the second game in a row with Kentucky trying to go 6-0 for just the second time in program history. Kentucky won the toss and deferred to the second half. Justin Rogers, Kentucky's highest ever ranked recruit, made his first start at nose guard in place of the injured Marquan McCall. LSU started off with a completion from Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte on the first play of the game but the drive wouldn't go far, eight plays for nineteen yards, before Deandre Square got to the quarterback for the strip sack, fumble recovered by Josaih Hayes.

The first quarter was mostly dominated by the Cats they outgained the Tigers 102 yards to 63 and led 7-0 at the first break. Will Levis completed an 11 yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to put Kentucky up 14-0 on the first play of the 2nd Quarter. Kentucky went into the half leading 14-0.

LSU scored early in the second half on their first drive but Kentucky answered back with a long touchdown drive of their own. Kentucky dominated the rest of the half on both sides of the ball. Next up for Kentucky is a trip to Athens, Georgia to take on the 2nd ranked Georgia Bulldogs for first place in the SEC East division. Kentucky's next home game is Nov. 6th vs. Tennessee.