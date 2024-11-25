UK Healthcare Mark Pope Show debuts on Nov. 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics announced that the UK Healthcare Mark Pope Show will debut live in Lexington on Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

According to a release, the hour-long show will air weekly on the UK Sports Network at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The show will be hosted by Tom Leach, the Voice of the Wildcats. Pope will answer questions from basketball fans across the U.S.

For more information on how to stream or the full schedule, go to UK HealthCare Mark Pope Show Debuts Monday Night.