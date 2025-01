LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball home game tickets for 2025 are sold out, according to UK Athletics.

UK Athletics warns fans of counterfeit and invalid tickets and advises them to only purchase through the following outlets:



UK Ticket Office or Rupp Arena Ticket Office

Ticketmaster

FEVO

Visiting team ticket office

For more information, go to Kentucky Men’s Basketball 2025 Home Games Sold Out – UK Athletics.