UK men's basketball adds Mikhail McLean as assistant coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball announced an addition to its coaching staff Friday afternoon.

Mikhail McLean will join the staff as an assistant coach. He comes to Kentucky from Lamar, where he served as an assistant coach for the past three seasons.

He has also served as a member of the Bahamian National Team coaching staff since 2021 as a defensive coordinator.

“Mikhail played and coached under Kelvin Sampson who is one of the best, toughest and smartest coaches in the game,” head coach Mark Pope said. “Mikhail’s work with The Bahamian National Team along with his college coaching experience has allowed him to become one of the hardest-working, detail-oriented and top skill development coaches in the country. I’m so excited to have him and his family join our staff, and for him to get to work with our team because he is going to make a massive impact on this program.”

McLean played for Houston during his collegiate career, appearing in 101 games and serving as team captain. He joined the Cougars' staff as a grad assistant before becoming assistant director of player development for six seasons.

“I am honored to be joining Coach Pope and the Kentucky men’s basketball staff,” McLean said. “There is not a better fan base to work for and chase championships than this one. I would like to thank Coach Pope and Mitch Barnhart for affording me this opportunity. I would be remiss if I did not also thank Alvin Brooks for his selfless leadership and mentorship the last 14 years at both Lamar University and the University of Houston, along with Kelvin Sampson for their unbelievable support and guidance. My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Lexington community and I can’t wait to get to work.”