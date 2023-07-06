UK men's basketball hires Chuck Martin as an assistant coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men’s basketball team has rounded out its coaching staff with the hiring of Chuck Martin as an assistant coach.

Martin brings more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to UK, most recently serving as an assistant last season at Oregon.

Previously, Martin spent 5 seasons on staff at South Carolina, serving as assistant coach for four seasons and another as associate head coach.

Martin also had prior stops as an assistant coach at St. John’s (2004-06), Drexel (2001-04), UMass (2000-01), and Manhattan (1999-2000).

At both Drexel and UMass, Martin served under current Kentucky associate to the head coach, Bruiser Flint.

Martin will also be UK’s recruiting coordinator, meaning he will independently manage official and unofficial visits and be responsible for all recruiting strategy for the program.