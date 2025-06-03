UK Men's Basketball offering free summer camps for kids

(LEX 18) — With summer right around the corner, UK Men's Basketball is gearing up to host free camps in Laurel and Russell Counties for kids to enjoy on June 20 and 21.

According to a news release, the men's basketball program will host two Satellite Camps this summer. Registration is now open and those interested can sign up here.

Organizers released the following camp options:

Laurel County camp on June 20

Runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Located at North Laurel High School Open to boys and girls ages 7-17

Russell County camp on June 21

Runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT Located at Russell County High School Open to boys and girls ages 7-17



Organizers noted that there's a limited number of spots available for the camps.

During the camp, organizers detailed that certified athletic trainers and UK staff members will be on site.