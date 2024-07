UK men's basketball releases 2024-25 nonconference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach Mark Pope announced the 2024-25 nonconference schedule on Wednesday.

UK Athletics says the 13-game conference consists of nine home games at Rupp Arena.

The nonconference schedule is as follows:



Monday, November 4: UK vs. Wright State

Saturday, November 9: UK vs. Bucknell

Tuesday, November 12: UK vs. Duke- State Farm Champions Classic

Tuesday, November 19: UK vs. Lipscomb- BBN Invitational

Friday, November 22: UK vs. Jackson State- BBN Invitational/Unity Series

Tuesday, November 26: UK vs. Western Kentucky- BBN Invitational

Friday, November 29: UK vs. Georgia State

Tuesday, December 3: UK at Clemson- SEC/ACC Challenge

Saturday, December 7: UK vs. Gonzaga- Battle in Seattle

Wednesday, December 11: UK vs. Colgate

Saturday, December 14: UK vs. Louisville

Saturday, December 21: UK vs. Ohio State- CBS Sports Classic

Tuesday, December 31: UK vs. Brown

UK Athletics says the Southeastern Conference slate will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit Men’s Basketball Schedule 2024-25 – UK Athletics.