UK Men's Basketball season ticket renewals available

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Season tickets renewals for 2021-22 Kentucky men’s basketball are now available to all season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season with early renewal incentives available through Aug. 13.

Season ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to renew tickets for the upcoming season. Renewals are now available online through each season ticket holder’s My UK Athletics Account [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] . While paper invoices will not be mailed this season, printable invoices are available online by visiting My UK Athletics Account [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] for those who wish to complete their renewal by mail. Fans needing assistance with their online account are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (859) 257-1818 (option 4) or send an email to uktickets@uky.edu .

Season ticket pricing and per seat K Fund donation levels will remain unchanged from the 2019-20 season. Fans can visit UKathletics.com/mbbtix [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] for updated ticket information ahead of the 2021-22 season. The renewal deadline is Sept. 9.

While continuing to monitor the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity this season. Fans can expect many other popular activities and traditions to return this fall and winter.

“I am looking forward to walking back into Rupp Arena with 20,000 packed to the rafters standing and cheering for our kids,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Watching other sports and teams welcome their fans back, having attended a couple of events recently and seeing and feeling that buzz that the fans bring, I cannot wait to bring that back to Rupp. It truly is the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball.”

Four-month and five-month payment plans are available again this season, allowing for more flexibility to spread out payments. Additionally, exclusive benefits are available to fans who complete the renewal process early. Season ticket holders who renew by Aug. 13 will receive two complimentary tickets to a 2021 Kentucky football game (choose from Louisiana-Monroe, Chattanooga, or New Mexico State) and five bonus K Fund points. Drawings will also be held for Big Blue Madness tickets (20 winners), basketballs autographed by the coaching staff (10 winners), and the opportunity to upgrade seats for the Louisville game (five winners).

Season ticket holders may also request tickets for the 2021 CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas (Dec. 18) and the 2022 SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida (March 9-13). The priority deadline to request CBS Sports Classic tickets is Sept. 9, while the priority deadline to order SEC Tournament tickets is Oct. 8. Season ticket holders will receive information about the 2021 Champions Classic in New York (Nov. 9) as soon as it is available.