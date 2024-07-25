UK men's basketball season ticket renewals for upcoming season are available now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time since the 2019-2020 season, Kentucky men's basketball season ticket holders will see a pricing adjustment.

Prices for most of the upper-level bleacher seats are set to stay the same, however, the lower bowl, chairback areas of the upper deck, and select bleacher areas in the upper deck will increase in price. Nearly 80% of all season tickets will see either a 5% increase or no increase at all.

13% of season ticket holders will experience no increase;

64% of season ticket holders will experience an approximate 5% price increase;

16% of season ticket holders will experience an approximate 12% price increase; and

7% of season ticket holders will experience an approximate 25% or higher price increase.

"UK is committed to providing multiple ticket options and maintaining a great home court advantage, while adjusting to market forces and the revenue growth required for the program to strive toward championships, UK officials stated.

Head Coach Mark Pope added:

“We have the greatest fans in the country, and we cannot wait to play in front of Big Blue Nation this season,” UK head coach Mark Pope said. “We are super thankful to our season-ticket holders and all our fans who make Rupp Arena the best home-court environment in all of sports. Your team is full of young men you can be proud of, and they have spent the summer working hard, coming together as a team and preparing to chase No. 9.”

Notably, before the 2022-23 season, prices went down by $50-$100 behind the baskets and in select corner areas of the 200-level before the 2022-23 season.

Prices for Kentucky Men's Basketball games increased before the 2019-2020 season after Rupp Arena renovations which saw the addition of upper-level chairback seating.

Fans can visit UKathletics.com/MBBTix for updated ticket information. Ticket information for the State Farm Champions Classic, CBS Sports Classic, and SEC Tournament will be released to current season ticket holders at a later date via email. Those who renew by Aug. 8 are eligible for incentive prizes including:

· Five bonus K Fund priority points.

· Two complimentary tickets to a home football game (fans may choose between Southern Miss, Ohio, and Murray State).

· Twenty lucky winners will receive two Big Blue Madness tickets.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for the upcoming year are encouraged to sign up now for the men’s basketball season ticket lottery. For information on lower-level seating

that is currently available with a K Fund pledge commitment, as well as information on premium club memberships, please reach out to the UK Athletics K Fund staff at (859) 257-6300.