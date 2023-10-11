UK Men's Basketball team to play Blue-White game at Truist Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team will soon play a Blue-White game at Truist Arena in Northern Kentucky.

The game will take place on Oct. 21, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and the game starting at 6. You can also watch the Blue-White game on ESPN+, according to a release.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and can be acquired through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Truist Arena box office.

Parking will be first come first serve and available at the Truist Arena’s surface lot and two parking garages, one of which is connected to the arena. The price of parking is included in the price of the ticket unless otherwise indicated, according to the release.

Fans are asked to abide by the clear bag policy similar to the one at Rupp Arena and all concession stands will be cashless.

More information can be found on the Truist Arena Website.