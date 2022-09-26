UK men's basketball to play Blue-White Game in eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will travel to Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 22.

The game is another effort by UK to assist those in eastern Kentucky impacted by the July flooding. All ticket revenue will go towards the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.

The team will travel to eastern Kentucky for the day and conduct a community service activity in addition to the game.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.