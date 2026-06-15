UK Men's Basketball updates non-conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Get your calendars ready, Big Blue Nation. The Kentucky men's basketball program confirmed seven additional matchups for the upcoming season, with tipoff times and TV assignments still to be determined.

The Wildcats had previously announced marquee, non-conference games against Kansas, Indiana, Virginia, Louisville and North Carolina, bringing the total slate up to 12 games, with the SEC schedule typically finalized closer to the start of the season. With an 18-game conference schedule, the Wildcats still have room to add two additional games, since the NCAA approved a 32-game regular season this off-season.

The Wildcats will open the season with a home game against Manhattan University on Wednesday, November 3.

The new additions to the 2025-'26 schedule are as follows:

Nov. 3: Manhattan University

Nov. 6: James Madison University

Nov. 13: Northern Arizona University

Nov. 16: Grambling State University

Dec. 8: Bryant University

Dec. 22: Sacred Heart University

Dec. 28: Gardner-Webb University

The meeting between the Cats and the Dukes on November 6 will be a homecoming game for James Madison head coach, Preston Spradlin, who enters his third season with the program, after spending the past eight years at Morehead State. Previously, the Pikeville native spent five years on John Calipari's staff at Kentucky, first as a graduate assistant (2009-11) and then as assistant director of basketball operations (2011-14).

Through two seasons, Spradlin has led the Dukes to a 38-27 (.584) record, which included a share of the regular-season Sun Belt Conference championship in 2024-25.

This offseason, Mark Pope and Kentucky signed former JMU forward Justin McBride, who averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for Coach Spradlin.

Although the Cats hosted Spradlin during his time at Morehead, this year's meeting between Kentucky and James Madison will mark the first between these two programs.

Photo By Barry Westerman | UK Athletics Preston Spradlin and John Calipari. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat Morehead State in the Kentucky Cares Classic on Monday, October 30th, 2017 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

In fact, of the seven newly-announced games, six will pit the Wildcats against a first-time opponent. The only exception: Gardner Webb.

The December 28 rematch offers the Cats a chance for redemption. The Bulldogs secured the biggest upset in their program's history in 2007, winning inside Rupp Arena, 84-68. A Gardner Webb win in the programs' only prior meeting was a sign of the times to come, in Billy Gillispie's second game as Kentucky's head coach.

Fast forward to today and Mark Pope's third season at the helm, and the Wildcats now have eight home games secured, as today's new opponents join Louisville on the Rupp Arena schedule.

On the road, the Cats will face Kansas in Chicago (Champions Classic), Indiana in Indianapolis (a previously agreed-upon arrangement, signed under Calipari), Virginia in their home arena in Charlottesville (ACC-SEC Challenge), and North Carolina in New York City (CBS Sports Classic).

Recent NCAA changes have also tweaked exhibition rules, meaning Kentucky could add additional, non-conference games that would not count toward either teams' record. Last season, while NCAA rules permitted two preseason exhibitions, the Cats hosted Purdue and Georgetown.

However, the sport's Oversight Committee proposed updated legislation in January which would, among other changes, increase that number from two to three, beginning as soon as this season.

The committee's next meeting is scheduled for June 25.

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