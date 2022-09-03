UK men's golf begins season this weekend

The Kentucky men's golf team is starting a new season this weekend, so BBN Tonight reporter Maggie Davis has a behind-the-scenes look at the team's picture day!

She sat down with head coach Brian Craig, as well as key returners, Alex Goff, Garrett Wood and Campbell Kremer.

The Cats begin their fall schedule at the Island Resort Intercollegiate on Sunday, Sept. 4th in Escanaba, Michigan.

BBN Tonight

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network TV affiliates, and all the time on the LEX 18 app and BBNTonight.com