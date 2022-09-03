Watch Now
UK men's golf begins season this weekend

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis sits down with head coach Brian Craig + 3 golfers to preview the year
Elliott Hess
Garrett Wood. Campbell Kremer. Men’s golf practice round. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Previewing the UK men's golf season:
The Kentucky men's golf team is starting a new season this weekend, so BBN Tonight reporter Maggie Davis has a behind-the-scenes look at the team's picture day!

She sat down with head coach Brian Craig, as well as key returners, Alex Goff, Garrett Wood and Campbell Kremer.

The Cats begin their fall schedule at the Island Resort Intercollegiate on Sunday, Sept. 4th in Escanaba, Michigan.

