UK men's golf signs 3 new players

(LEX 18) — Coach Gator Todd announced on Wednesday three new signees who are set to join the University of Kentucky's men's golf program next fall.

A release from the UK said that Charles Cauthen, Cameron Phillips, and Cole Stockard have all signed.

The University of Kentucky released the following information regarding Cauthen who is from Columbia, South Carolina:

35th-ranked player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings for the Class of 2025;

No. 1 ranked player in the state of South Carolina in the Rolex AJGA Rankings;

2023 AJGA at Parris Island Champion; and

2024 Bobby Chapman Runner-Up.



Coach Todd said in regards to Cauthen, "Charles is a gritty competitor and has a very polished all-around game. He’s had success on the highest levels in junior golf. We love his toughness, how coachable he is and his desire to get better. He’s a consistent ball striker and will add a lot of value to our program on and off the course.”

Phillips from Portsmouth, Ohio is described by UK as the following:

40th-ranked player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings for the Class of 2025;

No. 1 ranked player in the state of Ohio in the Rolex AJGA Rankings;

Ohio High School State Champion; and

Two-time AJGA Champion (Circle K Junior Championship, Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior).

Coach Todd said when talking about Phillips, “Cam is one of the more talented players we’ve come across in the recruiting process. He’s powerful and has a good, natural touch on and around the greens. He’s not scared or intimidated and we love that about him. His ceiling is endless as he matures and develops here at UK.”

Stockard from Dalton, Georgia is described by UK as the following:

7th-ranked player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings for the Class of 2025;

Second-ranked player in the state of Georgia in the Rolex AJGA Rankings;

2024 AJGA Parris Island Champion, a 2024 Southern Junior Runner-Up; and

Rolex Second Team All-American.

Coach Todd said about Stockard, “Cole is one of the best players we’ve signed at UK and one of the top juniors in the United States. He has all the tools to be elite at the college level. He has a great work ethic, is coachable and is mature beyond his years. Physically, he’s an elite ball striker with power and precision. We expect him to make an immediate impact in Lexington.”

