UK men's tennis sweeps DePaul 4-0, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK men's tennis swept their way to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cats beat DePaul 4-0 in their first-round matchup Friday night.

Taha Baadi and Jack Loutit won their sixth doubles match in a row, defeating DePaul's Leon Huck and Sven Moser 6-2.

Doubles pair Jaden Weekes and Eli Stephenson secured the first team point in their matchup with Pablo Almeida and Vito Tonejc.

In singles, the Wildcats went on to sweep the Blue Demons. Jack Loutit beat Pablo Almeida in straight sets and Charlelie Cosnet beat DePaul's Matteo Iaquinto.

Senior Josh Lapadat finished off the Blue Demons by defeating Leon Huck to clinch the match.

The Cats will face Illinois Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Boone Tennis Complex. Kentucky beat Illinois earlier this season, 4-3.

Tickets are available through the UK Ticket Office or online here.