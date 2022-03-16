UK Players Preview March Madness

NCAA Tournament Preview Show: Players Preview Post-Season (3-15-22)

This year's Kentucky basketball team is the oldest, most-experienced group John Calipari has ever coached at Kentucky. However, that experience doesn't extend to post-season play.

Only Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady have played in the NCAA Tournament before - Mintz for Creighton, and Grady for Davidson. Neither of them got the win in those games, but both gained valuable experience.

Maggie Davis sat down with them, as well as Lance Ware, to learn more about what Kentucky's grad transfers can teach their teammates about March.

BBN Tonight

