UK quarterback Devin Leary makes Golden Arm Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky senior Devin Leary has been named in the top 48 quarterbacks for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Leary was a semifinalist for the award last season.

He has completed 568 of 944 passes for 62 touchdowns and 6,807 career passing yards during his football career.

He was previously named the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year.

Leary is also on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, and the Comeback Player of the Year.

The Golden Arm Award will be presented at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 7.