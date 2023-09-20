UK softball 2024 SEC schedule released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky SEC softball schedule for the 2024 season has been released.

Kentucky will play at least eight series in SEC play and will kick off with a home game against the LSU Tigers for a three-game series.

The SEC Tournament will be held in Auburn, Alabama, and hosted by Auburn University at Jane B. Moore Field.

Below is the 2024 Southeastern Conference Softball Schedule:

March 8-10: vs. LSU

March 15-17: Bye Week

March 22-24: at Florida

Easter Weekend: vs. Alabama

April 5-7: at Texas A&M

April 12-14: vs. Georgia

April 19-21: at Auburn

April 26-28: vs. South Carolina

May 3-5: at Tennessee

May 7-11: SEC Tournament (Auburn, Ala.)

