UK Softball heads to Blacksburg Regional to begin 2022 NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time since 2015, the Kentucky softball team will not host an NCAA Tournament regional.

The Wildcats will head to Virginia, joining Miami (OH), St. Francis (PA), and the host team, three-seeded Virginia Tech, in the Blacksburg Regional.

(3) Virginia Tech will play St. Francis on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. The Wildcats will play Miami (OH) at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ or 35 minutes following the conclusion of the VT/SFU game.

Kentucky is familiar with both Miami (OH) and Virginia Tech. The Wildcats lost to the Hokies, 6-1 on opening weekend at the Northern Lights/Southern Nights Tournament. UK fell to Miami (OH) 7-5 back in mid-march in Oxford, OH. UK and SFU have not played against one another this season.

Sunday's selection makes it the 13th-consecutive year Kentucky has made the NCAA Tournament.

