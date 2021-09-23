UK Softball releases 2022 SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky softball SEC schedule has officially been released for the 2022 season, with the Cats set to play eight, three-game conference series for a total of 24 SEC games.

Conference play will begin on March 11th and run through May 8th. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 10-14 at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Here's a look at how the games fall:

March 11-13: UK's SEC Bye Week

March 18-20: Kentucky at Alabama

March 25-27: Kentucky vs. Auburn

April 1-3: Kentucky at LSU

April 8-10: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

April 15-17: Kentucky at Arkansas

April 22-24: Kentucky vs. Missouri

April 29-May 1: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

May 6-8: Kentucky at South Carolina

May 10-14: SEC Softball Tournament (Gainesville, Florida)

The Wildcats will also compete in non-conference games this spring. That schedule will be released at a later date.

Game times and TV assignments will also be announced at a later date.

The SEC office and the SEC Network will select one series per week to flex to Saturday/Sunday/Monday for television purposes, and the league will release those selected series at a later date, as well.

The Cats are competing in several exhibition games against both conference and non-conference opponents this fall, including matchups against Ohio State, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee. That schedule is available here. These games have no bearing on Kentucky's spring schedule or their final record.

