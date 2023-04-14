UK softball Sunday game sold out against Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — John Cropp Stadium will be a packed house on Sunday as the UK softball team takes on No. 6 Tennessee at 2:00 p.m.

According to UK officials, tickets are limited for the remaining of the series, including Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

This weekend is Donate Life Weekend, as UK softball is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center.

A blood drive will be held Saturday afternoon at the stadium, and those participating will receive free admission.

You can sign up for the blood drive at Kentucky - Donor Portal (kybloodcenter.org).