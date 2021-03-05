UK Softball tops Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The tenth-ranked Kentucky Softball team picked up their first power-five win, defeating ACC representative, Pittsburgh, 8-1 Thursday afternoon on the opening day of the 2021 Florida Atlantic University Tournament. The Cats ended the day with a 3-1 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Kentucky improves their win streak to 16 games, their best start to a season in school history.

Senior infielder Lauren Johnson shined brightly for UK in both games, going 3-for-4 at the plate against the Panthers, and followed that up with another RBI and another single facing FAU. Recent BBN Tonight interviewee Erin Coffel also had herself a day. The star freshman smacked her ninth home run of the year - a two-run dinger - in the top of the first inning against Pittsburgh, and added two more extra-base hits over the rest of the day.

Kentucky will play just one game on Friday, against Illinois State at 10:30 a.m. ET.