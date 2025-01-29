UK Sports Network announces free streaming platform: UKSN All-Access

UK Sports Network is launching a new multimedia platform, UKSN All-Access, on Friday. The service will feature exclusive content from UK Sports Network and will be free to sign up. The platform will go live Jan. 31, and Kentucky fans will be able to watch UK Sports Network’s live pregame and postgame coverage of the highly anticipated Kentucky men’s basketball matchup with Arkansas on Feb. 1, including "Coca-Cola 10 to Tip" from inside Rupp Arena and postgame comments from Mark Stoops on "Wildcat Wrap-Up." Fans can access the platform at UKSNAllAccess.com, through the UK Athletics app, or via UKAthletics.com.

🚨 Exciting news, Wildcat fans! 🚨



The UK Sports Network is excited to announce a new multimedia platform for Big Blue Nation to stay connected with @UKAthletics



UKSN All-Access, presented by @UKFCU is free with sign up and will feature exclusive access to your favorite… — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 29, 2025

“On the heels of the new state-of-the-art production studio opening at Rupp Arena, the launch of UKSN All-Access signifies the burgeoning evolution of the UK Sports Network,” said President of JMIS Properties, Paul Archey. “UKSN All-Access will be the ultimate media platform providing fans access to popular UK sports programming including new, exclusive content that only the UK Sports Network can deliver…all in one place.”

