Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

UK Sports Network, LEX 18 providing exclusive access for 2025-26 UK Athletics

b334c7d6-bbn-tonight.jpg
BBN Tonight
b334c7d6-bbn-tonight.jpg
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2025-26 season is firing up for University of Kentucky Athletics, and the UK Sports Network, along with LEX 18, is providing exclusive access for programming.

A release lists the following platforms where UK Athletics coverage can be found:

  • Digital Coverage- UKSNAllAccess.com and Big Blue Brew;
  • TV Coverage- LEX 18 produces BBN Tonight, BBN Gameday, and all UK Sports Network special presentations;
  • Radio Coverage- UK Sports Network.

For more information, go to UK Sports Network, LEX18 2025-26 Broadcast Lineup Offers Exclusive Access to UK Athletics – UK Athletics.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18