UK Sports Network, LEX 18 providing exclusive access for 2025-26 UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2025-26 season is firing up for University of Kentucky Athletics, and the UK Sports Network, along with LEX 18, is providing exclusive access for programming.

A release lists the following platforms where UK Athletics coverage can be found:



Digital Coverage- UKSNAllAccess.com and Big Blue Brew;

UKSNAllAccess.com and Big Blue Brew; TV Coverage- LEX 18 produces BBN Tonight, BBN Gameday, and all UK Sports Network special presentations;

LEX 18 produces BBN Tonight, BBN Gameday, and all UK Sports Network special presentations; Radio Coverage- UK Sports Network.

For more information, go to UK Sports Network, LEX18 2025-26 Broadcast Lineup Offers Exclusive Access to UK Athletics – UK Athletics.