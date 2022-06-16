UK sprinter Abby Steiner wins Honda Sport Award for track and field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK track and field senior sprinter Abby Steiner has been chosen as the winner of the Honda Sport Award.

Steiner was chosen by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies "the best of the best in collegiate athletics."

"It's a great honor to be selected as the track and field recipient of this award and to be nominated among so many other talented and strong women," Steiner said. "A special thank you to my coaches, my parents, my teammates, and all the other people I have met along the way to get me to this point. It has been an honor to run track at Kentucky and be able to represent the Wildcats. Go Cats and thank you."

Steiner earned the Honda Award through consistent collegiate and school record-breaking performances in the 2021-22 season. Steiner is coming off NCAA titles in the 200-meter dash and 4x400m relay last weekend, after winning the indoor 200m at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March.